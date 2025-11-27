4,806 Shares in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $157,805,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,772,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,726,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $101.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,549.44. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

