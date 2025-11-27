5,674 Shares in California Resources Corporation $CRC Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,274,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in California Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 800,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 255.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 486,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRC opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $59.50.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.58 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. California Resources’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

