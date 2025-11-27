568 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 473 shares in the company, valued at $260,150. The trade was a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.48 and its 200-day moving average is $504.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

