6,625 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,960. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $415,480 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $481.03 million, a PE ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

