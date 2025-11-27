8,784 Shares in Open Text Corporation $OTEX Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Open Text alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 233,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 10.9% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Open Text by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 15,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,689,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares set a $45.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Open Text from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.