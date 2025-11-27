901 Shares in Fabrinet $FN Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,464,000 after buying an additional 336,173 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,163,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,880,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $449.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.71 and a 200-day moving average of $332.52. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $498.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This trade represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
