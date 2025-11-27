96,597 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 96,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

AT&T stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

