9,851 Shares in BCE, Inc. $BCE Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,574,000 after buying an additional 222,432 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,559,000 after buying an additional 4,783,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,164,000 after buying an additional 7,365,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,649,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,655 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BCE opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. BCE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 25.78%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

