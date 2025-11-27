Aaron Izzard Sells 604 Shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Izzard sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219, for a total transaction of £1,322.76.

ASOS Stock Down 1.9%

ASC stock opened at GBX 225.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 215 and a one year high of GBX 454.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.23.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASOS had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASOS Plc will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 440 to GBX 375 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

