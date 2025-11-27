Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.66. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

