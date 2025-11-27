Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,393 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $127,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock valued at $583,255,504 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

