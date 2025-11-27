Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3333.
Several research firms have commented on ACET. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.
Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.19.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
