Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3333.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACET. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACET

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 154,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.