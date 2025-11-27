Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Adidas Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Adidas has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Adidas had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Adidas will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adidas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adidas by 11.5% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adidas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adidas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adidas by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Stories

