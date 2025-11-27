Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $317.52 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.