AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.74. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,252,203 shares of company stock worth $583,255,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

