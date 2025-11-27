AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.19.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $279.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.23, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

