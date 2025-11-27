Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.3333.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMG stock opened at $268.13 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $271.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.32. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

