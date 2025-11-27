Ag Growth International (AGGZF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Friday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7730 per share and revenue of $359.3070 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

