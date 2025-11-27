AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

AIFU Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.91. 1,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIFU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AIFU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AIFU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AIFU has an average rating of “Hold”.

AIFU Trading Up 1.0%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($854.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIFU

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIFU stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AIFU Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 868,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of AIFU as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About AIFU

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

