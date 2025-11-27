Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.53 and traded as high as C$51.77. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$51.63, with a volume of 693,740 shares.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.53.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.