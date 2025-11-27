Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gimbal Financial boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $319.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

