Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 1.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $315.00. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $328.83 and last traded at $323.44. 86,182,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 36,755,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.58.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $4,338,397,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after buying an additional 15,159,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

