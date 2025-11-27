AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 4.7%

B stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

