Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.2520, with a volume of 2005018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Amentum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Amentum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amentum by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amentum Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.23.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

