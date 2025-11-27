American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 116,760 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $72,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 254,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

