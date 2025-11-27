American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 159,125 Shares of International Seaways Inc. $INSW

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $67,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 80,591 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 492,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 401,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 387,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $187,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,898.03. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $53,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,507.72. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,875. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.2%

International Seaways stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. International Seaways Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

