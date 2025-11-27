American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 68,860 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $79,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:HCI opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

