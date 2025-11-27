American Century Companies Inc. Buys 594,065 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,434,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,065 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $66,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Celsius by 939.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 288.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,490.28. The trade was a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

