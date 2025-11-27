American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF $FDG

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $68,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDG. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 315.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDG stock opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.