American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,090 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $65,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The company had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.