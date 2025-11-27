American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,177,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $68,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,874,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1,818.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $10,398,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,678,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 696,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at $231,816,936. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $4,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,564,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,522,946.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,667,500 shares of company stock worth $51,039,664. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.