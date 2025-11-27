American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $67,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,031,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,086,000 after purchasing an additional 298,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,031,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,751,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,610,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,190,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,395,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,071,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $227.73 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.33 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

