American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $72,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,656.37. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock worth $28,287,440 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

