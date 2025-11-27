American Century Companies Inc. Has $67.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 196.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139,703 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $67,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $253,881,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,752,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after buying an additional 2,630,981 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6,675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,243,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 873,380 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 933,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 786,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

