American Century Companies Inc. Has $68.64 Million Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $68,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 640.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price target on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.51 and a 200-day moving average of $221.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,200. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.