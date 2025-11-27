American Century Companies Inc. Has $71.65 Million Position in EPR Properties $EPR

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $71,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,293,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 154.59%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,487.17. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.