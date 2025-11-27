American Century Companies Inc. Has $80.62 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222,516 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $80,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $622.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.84 and its 200 day moving average is $591.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

