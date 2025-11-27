American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 62,557 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $66,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in ePlus by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

ePlus Announces Dividend

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $608.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

