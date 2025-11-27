American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,137 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $71,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.18 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,230.58. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $73,116.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,710.40. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,237. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

