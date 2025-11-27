American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $67,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

