American Century Companies Inc. Sells 475,831 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $72,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in nVent Electric by 146.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 1,896,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 29.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,096,000 after buying an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in nVent Electric by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

