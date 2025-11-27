American Century Companies Inc. Sells 85,406 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,406 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $72,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.