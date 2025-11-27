American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,092 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $66,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Credicorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 5,300.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $255.79 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $280.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

