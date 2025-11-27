Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $102.09 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

