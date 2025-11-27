Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SouthState Bank by 31.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,348 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,479,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SouthState Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,310,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState Bank by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 397,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSB opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $113.24.

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

