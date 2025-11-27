Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 42,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.52, for a total value of $26,093,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 732,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,689,899.20. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 6,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.85, for a total transaction of $3,830,453.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,011.05. This represents a 88.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 346,963 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,238 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Down 0.9%

MEDP stock opened at $606.60 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $626.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.