Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,573,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,722,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $526,081,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,470,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $186.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

