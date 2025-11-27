Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $456.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

