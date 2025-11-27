Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chewy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 283.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 797,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 171,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Chewy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,792.40. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.