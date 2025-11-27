Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

